FM Qureshi demands end to sanctions on Iran

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday demanded the lifting of sanctions on Iran as the novel coronavirus continued to claim victims in Iran and affect people in Pakistan.

The foreign minister spoke to his German counterpart Heiko Maas over the phone where he expressed concern over Iran’s situation. He said that Iran was facing difficult circumstances and economic sanctions against Iran were making it difficult for the country to contain the coronavirus.

FM Qureshi said that Iran needed medicinal drugs, ventilators and other medical equipment to tackle the pandemic. He said that the economic sanctions posed against Iran were making it difficult for the country to do so.

He urged the world to forge unity within its ranks to battle the virus which has claimed more than 10,000 lives around the globe and infected more than 200,000.

Maas, on the other hand, informed Qureshi that 68,000 Germans had been affected by the coronavirus and 68 had died. He said that the G-7 conference and the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers Conference was about to be held during which the economic sanctions against Iran will be discussed.