KARACHI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday claimed to have rounded up two men, involved in blackmailing.

As per details, the action was carried out in Shahra-e-Faisal area of the metropolis, where Mansoor and Adnan were taken into custody over blackmailing a woman.

The accused also shared illicit videos of the woman and sent to her family in order to blackmail her.

A case has been lodged against the accused under cybercrime act.