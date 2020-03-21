COVID-19 information blackout hitting occupied Kashmir hard

SRINAGAR: Anxiety and fear is gripping residents of Indian Occupied Jammua and Kashmir (IOJ&K) after the first coronavirus case was found in the region’s main city, Srinagar, yesterday, yet a lid is still being kept on information.

The confirmation came after government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted the news and called on the public to take safety measures to stem the virus’ spread and stay indoors.

But the people in the region are questioning how they can access any information on the pandemic when the government has restricted internet access.

“How will you get informed about this pandemic which has struck globally when you do not have access to information?” Zaffar Mohiudin, a medical student, told Anadolu Agency.

“Here the government is more concerned about so-called security and terror activities but is less concerned about the health and safety of the people of the region. It is high time for the government to restore high-speed internet in the region so that people can have information.”

At the video conference of Saarc countries on COVID-19, Pakistan had also drawn attention to the health emergency in IOJ&K in the context of coronavirus and underscored the need for lifting of restrictions on communications and ensuring access to medical supplies.

IOJ&K was thrust into a digital black hole last August after India’s government revoked its special status and downgraded its statehood into two federal territories.

The move came with a strict military and communication clampdown, and it was only last month that the government in the region restored internet but with restricted speed that makes accessing anything next to impossible.

Mitigate risks of COVID-19

Amnesty International India has asked the Indian government to immediately restore full internet services to the people of occupied valley.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the group said that Indian government must lift internet restrictions so that people in the region have full access to health- and safety-related information.

“The situation in relation to the coronavirus is constantly evolving. To ensure its full communication to the people of IOJ&K, the government of India must urgently lift internet restrictions in the region and ensure real time preparedness of the people against the spread of the virus. The responses to coronavirus cannot be based on human rights violations and a lack of transparency and censorship,” said Avinash Kumar, the group’s executive director.

Shoddy healthcare

The occupied region so far has confirmed four coronavirus cases, with over 2,000 people under observation, but what is concerning people more in the region is the badly equipped healthcare sector.

The primary healthcare centers and district hospitals in the region are not very advanced in terms of infrastructure and manpower, and due to the large flow of rural patients into city hospitals in the region, the fear of an outbreak of the virus is looming.

“In case God forbid this virus spreads, it will be a catastrophe for the region,” a doctor at a hospital in Srinagar, who did not want be identified by name, told Anadolu agency.

He said the tertiary hospitals are already overloaded with patients and more isolation and treatment centers are needed, far from residential areas.

He added that there is a dire need for life-saving equipment and ventilators in the region.

“If there is outbreak, it would be hard to stop it,” he warned.

To mitigate the crisis, the Kashmir Scholars Consultative and Action Network, an interdisciplinary group, wrote a letter to the World Health Organization seeking an immediate intervention in lifting sanctions on high-speed internet in the region.

In the letter, the scholars group said that despite the region reporting multiple cases of COVID-19, the Indian government has criminally barred eight million residents of the region from accessing reliable and updated information by keeping restrictions on high-speed internet.

Apart from keeping the people of the region under information lockdown, health professionals and workers in the region are also not able to receive any advice or information regarding the pandemic, it added.

“The negligence of the Indian state towards Kashmiris can be explicitly seen as criminal and in fact, genocidal,” the group charged.

Kashmir Civitas, a civil society and advocacy group, called on the World Health Organization to press the Indian government to lift the communication siege and give Kashmiris access to the latest health updates.

Moreover, the Indian government is worsening the situation by avoiding testing at the entry points to IOJ&K and locking up citizens without adequate medical preparation, it said.