Corona update 

I write to express my concern over the issue of coronavirus. The coronavirus epidemic has engulfed the various countries including Pakistan but response to the infectious disease is very significant. The Sindh government decided to build a 10000 bed isolation hospital for coronavirus patients in the expo center. As the virus is spread rapidly throughout the world.

There are 453 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan. Including 245 in Sindh , 2 in Islamabad, 23 in KPK, 78 in Punjab, 81 in Balochistan and 24 in AJK.

After China, coronavirus has affected Italy very badly. Italy’s death toll due to coronavirus has overtaken China’s, after rising by 427 to 3550 today. It is an alarming situation and a lesson for us. Don’t take it lightly. It spreads fast. Our job is to create social distance, Stop going outside and meeting people, wash our hands frequently and thoroughly and must stay at home.

Noureen Yar Muhammad

Karachi