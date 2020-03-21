KARACHI: A Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) case was reported at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Saturday.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, while talking to PPI, said a 40-year-old man, a resident of Pak Colony, was reported in emergency department with congo fever related complications. She informed that the patient is a butcher by profession and he is patient with a positive PCR CCHF.

She informed that the patient was first shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi where administration refused to get him admitted, and he was later brought to JPMC for treatment. She further informed that this was the first Congo patient reported in JPMC this year so far.

Experts said Congo fever is a fatal viral disease that spread through a tick bite, which is a parasite and lives in the blood of animals. The congo mainly contracts people who deal with cattle and livestock.

The major symptoms of congo virus include backache, joints pain, pain in the abdomen, high grade fever and bleeding from any part of the body.