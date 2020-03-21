Confusion in the time of Corona 

From the past 3 days, The nation has been left confused whether a proper lockdown would be implemented or not. The outbreak of Coronavirus has left the Sindh and Federal Government in a clash and confused to put a halt on the lock down. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered all shops,restaurants, mega malls and any kind of public gathering places to be closed to avoid the spread of the contagious virus while on the other hand Federal Prime minister Imran Khan requested the nation to look after themselves and no dialogue could be heard regarding the lockdown. In a supporting statement Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail who is affiliated with the federal government requested the sindh government to decline the lockdown because of daily wagers and the current economic crises of Pakistan but both governments also announced that they have taken necessary steps to support their strategies

Now some committees of the nation are confused whether to continue with the normal routine or put a halt for a few days

The government should take the best possible steps to counter this virus while looking at all aspects.

Ibaad Hassan

Karachi.