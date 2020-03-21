Chaos at facility after corona patients, suspects try to escape

SUKKUR: An isolation center in Sukkur witnessed complete chaos after incitement from miscreants lead to an uproar resulting in coronavirus patients fleeing from their designated wards, media reports emerged on Saturday.

The pilgrims who were quarantined broke out of the wards and took to streets among scores of healthy individuals, gathered to see what was transpiring.

According to initial reports, almost 100 quarantined patients and suspects came out of their wards and are trying to flee the premises.

Sindh Rangers and local police have surrounded the isolation center and get control of the situation.

Reportedly, some volunteers wanted to serve food to the quarantined pilgrims but they were disallowed by the administration, the pilgrims were then incited by WhatsApp voice notes that resulted in the break-out.