Call 1190: Coronavirus helpline set up at Rescue HQ

LAHORE: Governor Muhammad Sarwar has inaugurated Corona Rescue Helpline-1190 at Rescue Headquarters to provide awareness and assistance to suspected corona victims in Punjab, reduce panic and provision of safe transportation of corona patients to the designated health facility by the Rescue teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the helpline has been launched to avoid panic in the country and provide guidance to all those victims who are suffering from fever, flu, and shortness of breath, etc. Corona Rescue Helpline would definitely improve the coordination between public, health department and hospitals as all flu and fever are not related to Corona therefore people should not panic.

Speaking at the occasion, DG Rescue Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed that helpline will remain active 24/7 and trained paramedic staff shall provide guidance and get them coordinated with the health team through District Control Rooms.

Earlier, DG Rescue Punjab also made different test calls to give scenarios to staff and officers working in Corona Rescue Helpline Center and checked their responses, instructions and coordination mechanism for the assistance of suspected emergencies of Corona Patients.