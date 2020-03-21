Banning guns 

This is something I feel very strongly about. There is no need to own a weapon of war in your house. Having a gun in the house along with a small child leaves the possibility of the young child getting ahold of the gun and seriously harming (even killing) themselves and or others.

Secondly, no matter how many background checks are done on a person, we can never accurately determine their mental stability. This means that people with serious mental health problems can get a gun with the intention of hurting others. Guns only lead to more trouble. Some police in Pakistan injured innocent people because they “thought they were carrying a gun”.

Guns are protection. They help me feel safe. The fact that guns are legal means that someone can hurt you without having to be anywhere near you and you might not even be aware. Learn to run and fight, ban guns and then you will be even safer.

Midra Khan

Karachi