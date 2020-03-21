Appreciating medical workers 

No doubt whenever there is any panic situations made in any country the doctors and nurses have played a vital role. The situation was going to be bad but our medical staff stood straight against this panic situation. We all should appreciate them because they are giving their best to safe humanity. In this situation we all should cooperate with them by staying at home. They are there for us so we should also need to stay at home for them. As care for them and pray for and stay at home for them and for yourself.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana