Seven dead in coalmine explosion

QUETTA: Seven miners died while three other sustained injuries in an explosion in a coalmine of Degari on Friday.

Chief Inspector Mines Shafqat Fayyaz said the incident occurred in Degari area, some 60 kilometer from Quetta, where an explosion occurred in a coalmine due to accumulation of methane gas.

Levies, rescue workers and local people reached the site after the explosion and retrieved dead bodies and injured from the mine.

Shafqat Fayyaz further said that majority of the deceased belonged to Hazara community.