SAARC spirit reignited by COVID-19

SAARC can show the world how to deal with the virus

The dormant South Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) came alive after a forced hibernation, when at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its leaders held a video conference on 15 March to formulate a joint strategy for curbing the spread of novel coronavirus in the region. The Indian External Affairs Ministry had announced the invitation with the tagline: “Coming together for common good!” The Indian Prime Minister’s invitation to discussing ways to keep each member country’s citizens healthy and setting an example to the world and contributing to a healthier planet, was welcomed by all regional countries, including Pakistan.

SAARC, the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia, was founded in Dhaka on 8 December 1985. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As of 2015, SAARC comprises 3% of the world’s area, 21% of the world’s population and 3.8% ($2.9 trillion) of the global economy. Its secretariat is based in Kathmandu, Nepal. The organization promotes development of economic and regional integration.

“Important for all of us to be on same page to combat coronavirus,” said Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering. “It is clear we have to work together; we can respond best to coronavirus by coming together, not growing apart,” said Prime Minister Modi to the SAARC representatives

While other regional organizations like ASEAN, SCO, APEC et al have developed into robust organizations, SAARC remains hostage to the whims of India and is used as a tool to isolate Pakistan. Ever since Narendra Modi was elected as Prime Minister of India, he browbeat other members to boycott the SAARC Summit 2016 onwards only because Pakistan was to host the Summit.

Modi has had a change of heart because Covid-19 has struck the region with full force. SAARC countries have individually taken measures to prevent transmission of the virus within their borders. Pakistan has announced sealing of borders with Iran and Afghanistan, closure of educational institutions, marriage halls, public parks and cinema/theatres, besides asking courts to adjourn cases.

Since all SAARC members are still developing and lack adequate health infrastructure and have dense populations, they are struggling to deal with the onset of Novel Coronavirus. China managed to control the deadly COVID-19 because of its determination, resolve and infrastructure to deal with the crisis. Whole cities were locked down, students in universities were confined to their living quarters, while state authorities provided treatment, sanitation and food to those suffering the preventive incarceration. Establishing makeshift hospitals to treat those affected, reduced the number of deaths and helped get a grip on the epidemic. Contrarily, SAARC countries have poorly organized cities and towns, which would make it difficult to impose a lockdown, like the one seen in China, Iran, Italy and some other countries, if the situation aggravates.

Faced with this grim scenario, the initiative of coming together in search of a joint strategy to control the virus is in itself significant for the region that is described as the least integrated region and one beset by deep political rivalries.

The government of Pakistan, which is also struggling to meet the challenge head on, should be appreciated for attending the videoconference hosted by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite a tense political atmosphere. Instead of boycotting the discussion, Pakistan displayed great maturity by participating in it.

Pakistan, through its action, showed to regional countries that for the greater common good, it is ready to put disputes on the backburner, but only temporarily. Pakistan perhaps knows better than any other member country the miseries and the toll that natural catastrophes bring on people.

The SAARC members must take seriously the proposal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza to formulate a joint strategy for containing the spread of the virus. The global spread of the virus tells us that it does not know any walls or human-made frontiers. No country on its own can win the fight against the deadly virus. Therefore, the members of SAARC must show solidarity with each other.

Besides, the Pakistani government also deserves praise for reminding the SAARC members of “Kashmir in the time of coronavirus” when everyone else seems to have forgotten India’s brutal lockdown of the Valley since last August. The Indian government needs to lift the physical lockdown in the region so that all necessary medical aid gets in. Not just that, the Indian government must remove the information blockade as well so that people in the Valley can receive awareness on the precautions that one needs to take against the coronavirus.

By acting together, the countries in SAARC can show the rest of the world what humanity needs of each other in such testing times: love in the time of corona. Also, if the SAARC countries successfully come together with a joint strategy against the spread of the virus, it will be a big win for the people of the region.

Prime Minister Modi has proposed a COVID-19 emergency fund to SAARC leaders, and has offered $10 million as a contribution from India as starters. He projected that “The fund could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us.” Speaking about India’s preparedness for the outbreak, Modi said, “We will set up disease surveillance portal to better trace possible virus carriers and can share disease surveillance software with SAARC.” He informed that “India is assembling a Rapid Response Team of doctors, specialists in India, along with testing kits, who will be ready for deployment.”

Other SAARC leaders also chipped in with suggestions. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed establishing a common framework for tele-medicine to combat the coronavirus. President Ghani welcomed the initiatives suggested by Prime Minister Modi and called for nations to keep an eye on the situation evolving due to the coronavirus.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih backed the coordinated approach to deal with COVID-19, stating that no country can deal with the situation alone.

President Solih thanked Prime Minister Modi for the regional initiative to combat COVID-19 challenge and welcomed his suggestion of setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recommended that SAARC leaders should formulate a mechanism for its economies to tide over problems posed by the coronavirus. “I propose setting up of SAARC ministerial-level group to deal with issues related to coronavirus,” said President Rajapaksa. He said many lessons will be learnt from sharing of experiences and thanked Prime Minister Modi for offering assistance to SAARC nations.

“Health ministers of SAARC nations can hold video conference to discuss specific issues related to COVID-19,” said Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid. She called for continued dialogue between experts and officials on follow-up actions regarding COVID-19.

“Our collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus,” said Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. He underlined the importance of effective mobilization to control the spread of the coronavirus.

It is time that the reignited spirit of SAARC is collectively used to defeat the pandemic of COVID-19.

S.M. Hali