Parliament and the coronavirus

Now more than ever should the public’s representatives concert measures

The government’s responsibility to tackle the coronavirus epidemic is only matched by that of the parties in waiting to form the government. Those who form the bulk of the opposition, the PML(N) and the PPP, are parties which have previously held national office, with the latter even now in power in Sindh. Put together, they have the ability to summon either House of Parliament. The government should have taken the responsibility of summoning Parliament in this coronavirus crisis, and sought the input of the opposition. If it did not, the opposition should have requisitioned sessions. Instead, not only has the government laid low, but the opposition has had trouble getting enough members to sign.

The excuse being given is that members want to be in their constituencies at this time. Presumably not be holding corner meetings, let alone rallies, so it is difficult to see how they could contact their constituents. If they fear getting the infection, they should avoid going on the town in Islamabad. They can engage in social distancing in the House itself by leaving seats empty for the required distance. As it is, the country is not getting the benefit of their opinions, let alone whatever expertise they might possess.

Though there is a quorum requirement, a House can continue its sitting so long as the quorum is not pointed out. If the parties agree that it shall not be pointed out, a House needs only a presiding officer, who might be any member if the Speaker or Chairman is absent, and one member speaking, to carry on its business. To avoid creating a gathering, the example of the British House of Commons may be followed, where only members with an item of business included in the day’s orders enter.

The reluctance of the government to face the House cannot be ascribed to health concerns alone. It seems as if it wishes to avoid the accountability that Parliament would exercise. The reluctance of PPP members to sign the requisition avoids any accountability of the PPP-controlled Sindh government. The role of Parliament is not limited to its serving as an electoral college and pool of Cabinet members for the government, but to holding the government accountable for its performance.