NAB moves SC to cancel Hamza Shehbaz’s bail

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed on Friday a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz’s bail granted to him by the Lahore High Court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills on February 6.

In the appeal, NAB said the high court’s decision should be nullified.

“The observances in [the Lahore] high court’s decision of granting [Hamza] bail will impact the ongoing trial against him,” the petition read.

Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif are accused of making a drain in Chiniot which benefitted the sugar mill.

Hamza is also being investigated in an assets beyond means of income case due to which he is still in NAB’s custody.