Many agriculturists have constructed commercial swimming pools near their tubewells in central Punjab where they charge Rs.100-200 per person for swimming and bathing for a couple of hours. Every second day, the pool is filled with fresh water by using the cheap electricity. It is used to earn millions of revenue during peak summer season. Families and groups can also book these swimming pools by paying the fee upfront. DISCOS have a clear policy on such misuse of tariffs and penalize by charging a detection bill on complaint. I had filed a complaint with the FIA after FESCO Chiniot Division confirmed the misuse of tariff by an influential family for the last 5 years. I request the Minister for Energy, as it is need of the hour, that Section 39 of the Electricity Act be amended by adding imprisonment and fines for blatant misuse of tariff by these agriculturist businessmen.

Tanweer Ahmad Haral

Lahore