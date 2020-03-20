LHC seeks details of facilities in quarantine centers

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Friday sought details of facilities being provided in quarantine centers across the province till March 24.

The four-member bench headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel, a public interest litigation firm, seeking multiple directions for the government to protect the public at large from COVID-19.

At the start of proceedings, Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman appeared before the bench and submitted that the government had implemented the strategy adopted in Wuhan by Chinese authorities to deal with the coronavirus threat.

“We have prepared Special Operating Procedures (SOPs) and these are being implemented,” he said, adding that steps were also being taken to protect the paramedics. The secretary stated that the required medical material had been purchased from the local market, in response to a court query.

At this stage, the chief justice asked about the number of people lodged in Multan Quarantine Center besides seeking details of facilities being provided in quarantine centers and available test kits. To which, the secretary stated that the government provided test kits to Shaukat Khanum Hospital which was providing test facility free of charge. He submitted that another private laboratory was also providing the test facility.

However, the chief justice questioned that whether two laboratories were sufficient for the purpose. He noted that already two weeks had passed and all required steps should have been taken by now. If appropriate steps were taken after the situation got worse, then what would be their benefit, he questioned.

The chief justice further observed that the people were being transferred to cities from a distance of 2000 km and there was a possibility that it might become a cause of spreading the virus. As per international standards, every quarantine should consist of a room, he said, adding whether same standard was being followed here. He noted that the steps would only be result oriented if international standards were followed.

Justice Shahid Jamil, another member of the bench, observed that why the people were not being tested before transfer to the cities. To which, the secretary replied that people were being shifted after tests whereas affected people were kept separated. At this, Justice Shahid Jamil observed that services of army and air force could be sought for keeping the affected and suspected persons separate.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further proceedings till March 24 and sought details of facilities being provided in quarantine centers. It also issued notices to the federal and provincial governments and sought their replies, besides seeking details of steps being taken for the safety of the people living around quarantine centers and jail inmates.