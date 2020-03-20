LHC hints at imposing ban on polythene bags in other Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday hinted at imposing ban on use of polythene bags in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan and other cities of the province.

The court observed that it would impose ban on use of polythene bags in other cities of the province, on the next date of hearing, besides asking the Environment Protection department (EPD) to make arrangements for the purpose.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the observations while hearing a civil miscellaneous application filed by Haroon Farooq seeking a complete ban on use of polythene bags across the province.

At the start of the proceedings, a provincial law officer apprised that the court had restrained big departmental stores, bakers and restaurants of Lahore city from using polythene bags for packing items but some stores were not complying with the directions.

At this, the court ordered that the EPD should seal such stores, however, if they assure to comply with the orders then two weeks time should be given to them.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till March 27.