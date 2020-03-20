Journalist Iftikhar Ahmad’s sister passes away

LAHORE: The family of the senior anchorperson and journalist Iftikhar Ahmad is grieving the loss of Ahamd’s sister Mrs Durrani who breathed her last in Islamabad on Friday.

Her funeral prayer will be held at Venus Housing Scheme on Ferozpur Road in Lahore on Saturday (March 21) after Zuhr prayer.

It’s worth noting that Iftikhar Ahmad’s younger brother Agha Iqrar Haroon and son Hassan Iftikhar are also affiliated with the media industry as journalists. She was also the Mother-In-Law of Hussain Javed Afroz of Geo TV.

Agha Iqrar Haroon has been pursuing the profession of journalism for nearly 30 years, and is currently the chief editor of Islamabad-based Dispatch News Desk (DND) news agency.

Sharing his grief over the demise of his sister, Agha Iqrar Haroon said that she didn’t have genuine health issues except the weakness which was supposed to be with growing age.

The DND chief editor told that Mrs Durrani’s health deteriorated today after her hypertension soared substantially. He told that her son rushed her to the PAF Hospital in Islamabad but she couldn’t survive.