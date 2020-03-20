Couturier refutes rumours of virus-infected daughter escaping airport screening

LAHORE: The owner of the fashion brand Lajwanti – Ana Ali – has refuted social media rumors, claiming that her daughter – Dania Ali – who is a student in London and had contracted coronavirus there, had “escaped” from Allama Iqbal International Airport upon her arrival a few days ago.

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Ana said that her “daughter came back from [the] UK unaware that she had contracted virus.”

“However,” Ana said, “as soon as she landed and we saw some symptoms, the first thing she did was self-isolate herself and get tested.” Upon her arrival, Dania tested for coronavirus from a private laboratory in Lahore which came back positive, she added.

“After my daughter tested positive for the virus,” Ana said, “the laboratory immediately informed the Punjab Health Department.” “The health department [officials] showed up at our house and we fully corporated with them and took her to Ganga Ram [hospital] and then PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute].

However, Dania was mistreated at both the facilities which, Ana claimed, were out of medical equipment necessary to combat the virus.

“In the meantime, rumors were spread all over social media that my daughter wanted to avoid medical treatment,” Ana said.

“Fake rumors were spread all over social media that she wanted to hide out? Why would she do that? Why wouldn’t she want to get treated? I clearly don’t understand why people are so insensitive.”

“We’re going through tremendous shock & pain after all this.”

In the concluding tweet, Ana said: “We’d like to keep our privacy intact. If nothing more, then just pray that we get out of this horrible situation. We’re all in it together. Today it’s my family, tomorrow it could be yours. This is a global emergency. Let’s be [wiser] and God-fearing.”