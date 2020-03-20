Citizens lament ill-preparedness of Punjab govt to combat coronavirus

LAHORE: Amid tall claims of its preparedness to combat the new coronavirus, the Punjab government has been receiving criticism on a daily basis for what its detractors have called its “ill-preparedness” to fight the pandemic that has killed over 10,000 people worldwide.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases currently stands at 453 with three reported deaths. Observers believe that the scale of response is nowhere near the magnitude of the challenge that has been thrown by COVID-19. Young Doctors Association (YDA), which has attracted social media uproar over its alleged unwillingness to tackle the pandemic, has been decrying a lack of relevant medical equipment including mandatory safety kits for days now.

In a rather ironic incident a day earlier, a private media house quoted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as asking “how does this corona bite?” during a briefing on the disease.

The ill-equipped Punjab Health Department has also put the citizenry in trouble. In one such incident, a Lahore-based fashion designer, Ana Ali, has shared her experience at two main government-owned health facilities.

In a series of tweets posted late Thursday night, Ana said that her “daughter came back from [the] UK unaware that she had contracted virus.”

“However,” Ana said, “as soon as she landed and we saw some symptoms, the first thing she did was self-isolate herself and get tested.” Upon her arrival, Dania tested for coronavirus from a private laboratory which came back positive, she added.

“After my daughter tested positive for the virus,” Ana said, “the laboratory immediately informed the Punjab Health Department.” “The health department [officials] showed up at our house and we fully corporated with them and took her [first] to Ganga Ram [hospital] and then PKLI [Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute].

However, Ana claimed that both the facilities were out of medical equipment necessary to combat the virus.

“At PKLI, instead of providing treatment to Dania, they sent her back home, saying you seem more educated on coronavirus than us so you would be doing fine taking care of yourself at home,” she said.

“However, hours after Dania was sent back, the hospital administration called us back, saying they have arranged the required equipment so send your daughter back. I did as asked. But this time was no different than the previous incident,” Ana lamented.

“They did not provide the required proteins and vitamins to my daughter which was much-needed since the virus attacks the immune system of its victim. She asked for a blanket which has not been provided as of yet. Her room is filled with mosquitos but there is no mosquito killer installed in the room.”

“She is very much disturbed there and her health is deteriorating.”

Ana also lamented the social media rumors pertaining to her daughter allegedly escaping the screening check at the airport.

“In the meantime, rumors were spread all over social media that my daughter wanted to avoid medical treatment,” Ana said.

“Fake rumors were spread all over social media that she wanted to hide out? Why would she do that? Why wouldn’t she want to get treated? I clearly don’t understand why people are so insensitive.”

“We’re going through tremendous shock & pain after all this.”

In the concluding tweet, Ana said: “We’d like to keep our privacy intact. If nothing more, then just pray that we get out of this horrible situation. We’re all in it together. Today it’s my family, tomorrow it could be yours. This is a global emergency. Let’s be [wiser] and God-fearing.”