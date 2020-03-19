War of water 

A recent foreign media report has revealed that the Modi-led government of India is planning to stop Pakistan’s share of river water from flowing into Pakistan by the end of this year. Indian authorities are working on a plan to stop 2 TMC of water from the Ujh River, a branch of Ravi, flowing through the Kathua district of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Last year, after creating Pulwama drama to frame Pakistan, Modi and his ministers began to threaten Pakistan with water terrorism. Modi has previously claimed that India will block Pakistan’s water supply in the near future.

For how long India will threaten us on the bases of water, tomatoes why we are not solving these serious problems and pretend like a beggar who always depends on others.

ZAIYAN AHMED KHAN.

KARACHI.