The ultimate fate of US friends and enemies

The fate of friends is to become subjacts

What does having good fiends do especially when you are very powerful? You can share your issues with them, feel not being alone due to them and they reduce the intensity of your gloom and enhance the force of your boom. Being so heavily powerful, good friends help you maintain psychic normalcy and keep stupidity at bay. But what happens when you do not have permanent friends? What happens when your fiends do not trust you? What happens when you forcibly make friends? Well, you become the USA!

If there is any cat that has ever come out of the US bag without any premeditated US machinations, it was Henry Kissinger’s saying that America has no permanent friends, and no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. The USA is powerful and power itself is the best and most forceful attractor and deflector. Man and Power have been in this romantic game of thrones from the times of Paradise Lost and the human greed for power is just a little short of infatuation. If any country befriends the USA, or let’s put it more correctly, if the USA befriends any country, this is out of the uneven and imbalanced power equation. It is the kind of friendship which you cannot help not being inclined towards. You are forced into a Hobson’s choice when you get a proposal from the USA. You are forced into this love affair and you ‘fall in love’ and it lasts till the sweet will of the USA lasts, and may be followed by consequential lethal US wrath.

In short, the country which is a friend to the USA today is all ready to be the immediate enemy tomorrow. This creates a very interesting scenario as the USA demands zero-error trust from the befriended state without having to commit any trust in transaction back to it. Further, the satellite state has to be vigilant not to play smart with the USA, as the USA is omnipotent and omniscient. Who remains being the USA’s friend or enemy at the end of the day is Time itself and confusingly Time itself is a composition of illusions. So, if you are the USA’s friend, you are in illusion and if you are USA’s enemy, you are in illusion.

There is nature moving in parallel with human beings. The laws of nature are immutable. Man could alter anything but could never alter nature. Nature has this supreme law of rise and fall. What would the USA be like, if for the sake of argument it witnessed the fall of the rise that it is experiencing today? How would the USA behave tomorrow when it would lose the attractors and deflectors of Power? Who would be the true American friends then, let alone enemies?

The world before the USA’s rise was a different world. Once you were a friend, you were a friend by life and death. If you happened to be an enemy, you were an honorable enemy and met out honorably. Trust prevailed in both the streams of relationship, be it being friends or be it being enemies.

The USA has been in the habit of switching between friends and foes in random fashion with close attention to its political and economic interests. Its message to the world is clear that each state interacting with the USA, must never assume it will escape safely from American fury if the situation somehow changes as far as American interests are concerned. The friendly state loses the choice of making any choices in the realm of diplomacy and economics. The state turns into a protectorate under the mighty US friendship. In this patent of friendship or enmity, the proprietor has the ultimate say in rescinding the given patent or extending it to some more length of time.

One just feels sorry for Dr Faustus, not how he lived but how he ended, though having touched the oceanic bottom of power and having resurrected Helen of Troy. Sadly, there is nature moving in parallel with human beings. The laws of nature are immutable. Man could alter anything but could never alter nature. Nature has this supreme law of rise and fall. What would the USA be like, if for the sake of argument it witnessed the fall of the rise that it is experiencing today? How would the USA behave tomorrow when it would lose the attractors and deflectors of Power? Who would be the true American friends then, let alone enemies?