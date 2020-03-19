Training program for intending Hajj pilgrims suspended

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday suspended the training program for future Haj pilgrims as part of a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus, reported Radio Pakistan.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri said that the decision has been taken following the ban on gatherings in wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Qadri said all Haji camps across the country have been informed about this decision.

However, the minister clarified that arrangements for Haj 2020 are underway as per routine and the government is in contact with the Saudi government in this regard.