Three PIA aircraft not allowed to land in Dubai

Three Pakistan International Airlines flights (PIA) on Thursday were not allowed to land at Dubai International Airport.

According to PIA spokesperson, all three flights remained airborne for 45 minutes. However, the aircraft were permitted landing after PIA officials intervened.

“Dubai International Airport official did not allow PIA aircraft to land due to fear of coronavirus,” the spokesperson said.

Aircraft would have been called back to Pakistan if the landing was further delayed, the spokesperson added.

UAE has suspended a number of its flights following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.