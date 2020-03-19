SC directs Sindh Police to arrest accused in Mehar triple murder case

–Wife of an accused is pregnant whereas Sindh Police claim that the murderers were not in contact with their relatives

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday directed the Sindh Police to arrest the accused involved in the triple murder case in Mehar Taluka, Dadu District.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition, filed by Umme Rubab, for the arrest of the murderers of her elders.

During the course of proceedings, Hyderabad Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Naeem Sheikh submitted the case’s progress report, saying that the accused were hiding in areas of Balochistan that constitute B areas; however, the police were trying their best to arrest them.

“The persons who were in contact with them are being monitored whereas the absconding accused have also been blocked,” he said.

He also apprised the court that other law enforcement agencies were also cooperating the police to solve the case, adding that he was seeking help from the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan for the arrest of accused Zulifqar and Ghulam Murtaza Chandio.

Justice Bandial remarked that the steps, which the police had taken at the last moment in order to have something to say in court, should have been taken two years ago.

He praised the petitioner saying that she was a brave girl who was determined despite the murder of her elders even though the accused belonged to an influential tribe.

Umme Rubab told the top judge that the Sindh Police’s investigation was flawed. “According to them, the accused were not in contact with their relatives. But the wife of an accused fugitive was pregnant. How was it possible that the got pregnant while her husband had not come home for two years?” she asked.

On this, the DIG said that the police had conducted raids for the arrest of the accused on tip-offs and he would soon be behind bars.

Justice Faisal Arab remarked that the law allowed the police to arrest of the relatives of the accused, who were in contact with them.

The court then adjourned the case until the last week of April.

On January 17, Union Council Chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio and his two sons, Mukhtiar and Qabil, were shot dead in an armed attack on their house in Ahmed Colony of Mehar.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother Burhan Chandio were among the accused nominated in the first information report (FIR) registered at A-Section Police Station.