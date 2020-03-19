Sanitizer in the time of Corona 

As we all know that coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout the world. There are 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan. The health agency says, Do wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. This is the smartest thing you can do to prevent the spread of viruses.

Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. More is on the way, although it’s not clear how long it will take retailers to restock.

Do make sure that if you are able to buy a lesser-known brand of hand sanitizer, it’s made of at least 60% alcohol, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (C.D.C.)

Do make sure that if you decide to try and make your own hand sanitizer, it also contains at least 60% alcohol.

Razi Rahman

Karachi