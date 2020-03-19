Pakistan asks India to lift Kashmir curfew after held valley reports virus cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday urged the Indian government to lift the curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) following media reports of coronavirus cases in the held valley which is under complete lockdown since Aug 5 last year.

According to India Today, J&K’s coronavirus count had reached four by Wednesday.

In the weekly press briefing, which was held behind closed doors as a precautionary measure amid virus outbreak, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui stressed that lifting of restrictions is important to obtain full information of the infected people and to ensure the provision of essential items and medical supplies to the people.

Farooqui also condemned the “inhumane and brutal repression of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian security forces”.

The spokesperson also noted that despite the Indian annexation of the mountainous valley, Jammu and Kashmir remains a disputed territory and the Indian government’s steps are in sheer violation of the UN resolutions.

Regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation, she said that the government has taken a series of measures to contain its spread. She said the government is monitoring the situation and has employed all mechanisms to ensure the safety of the people.

Farooqui announced a crisis management cell has also been established in the Foreign Office to liaise with the diplomatic corps in Pakistan as well as with foreign missions and Pakistan nationals living abroad.

“Our embassies and consulates abroad have also established hotlines and nominated focal persons to facilitate expatriates,” she said, adding: “They are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and practice social distancing in a responsible manner for their own safety and those around them.”