Opp calls for emergency session as virus toll reaches 343

ISLAMABAD: The opposition in the National Assembly on Thursday submitted a requisition in the Assembly Secretariat for convening an immediate session to discuss the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

According to the official document, 92 opposition members of the House have endorsed the demand for the emergency session.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumped to 343 after 31 new coronavirus cases were reported.

WAGHA BORDER SEALED

The Ministry of Interior announced the closure of Wagha Border crossing with India, initially for a period of two weeks as a precautionary measure.

A notification, issued by the interior ministry, directed the relevant authority for “complete sealing of Wagha Border for an initial period of two weeks (14 days) with immediate effect in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the best interest of both countries.”

SINDH’S TALLY JUMPS 213

In Karachi, with the emergence of 5 new cases, Meeran Yousuf, media coordinator for the Sindh health and population welfare minister, announced, the provincial tally rose to 213.

According to Yousuf, some 151 were reported from Sukkur, 59 from Karachi, and one from Hyderabad.

As part of its efforts to contain the spread of the virus, the Sindh government has decided to convert the Karachi Expo Centre into a 10,000-bed hospital for corona patients.

In a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also directed the relevant authorities to distribute 2 million grocery bags among needy families. He observed that people seem worried about food availability in view of a partial lockdown in the city.

In the first phase, one month’s worth of grocery items will be distributed. The grocery bags will include flour, rice, three kinds of pulses, ghee, sugar, tea bags, dry milk and spices.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed called an emergency meeting of all chief justices of the high courts to decide if cases will be heard in courts from next week in view of the prevailing situation.

A decision will also be made as to how court activities will be conducted.

BALOCHISTAN, PUNJAB SUSPEND INTER-CITY TRANSPORT:

Meanwhile, Punjab and Balochistan governments have temporarily suspended inter-provincial transport services with Sindh.

The Punjab Transport Authority (PTA), during a meeting today, decided to suspend inter-city traffic heading towards Sindh to curb the potential spread of coronavirus.

Similarly, the Balochistan government has also suspended inter-city bus services and public transport in Quetta and other parts of the province for 15 days. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by the Balochistan Chief Secretary Captain (r) Fazeel Asghar.

PAKISTAN REPORTS FIRST DEATH

A day earlier, Pakistan reported two deaths due to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra announced that a 50-year-old coronavirus patient, Saadat Khan, had passed away in Mardan district nine days after he had arrived in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia. The patient was being treated in Mardan Medical Complex. According to MMC’s medical superintendent Dr Javed Iqbal, the patient’s test results were received yesterday.

Sad to report one patient who passed away in Mardan. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

The announcement was shortly followed by another announcement, wherein the minister announced that a 36-year-old patient named Abdul Fateh, who was being treated at Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, passed away during the treatment. The patient, a resident of Hangu, had returned from Dubai and was found coronavirus-positive.

Sadly, a second patient in LRH Peshawar, a 36 yr old, from Hangu, has also passed away, from the Corona Virus. — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) March 18, 2020

A few hours earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Firaq had suggested that a 90-year-old patient admitted in a hospital over suspicion of coronavirus had lost his life battling the deadly virus.

However, the government later claimed that the patients did not die of coronavirus, but pneumonia and claimed that the spokesperson had misreported the fact.

PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza also rejected the report from GB and said: “I can confirm that until now there is no corona related death in Pakistan. Geo report about a death in GB is incorrect. The coronavirus test of the patient is -ve. I request media reporters that in rush to break the news first, please don’t misreport. Check your facts twice.”