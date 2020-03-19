MCI ordered to furnish tax, advertisement details of last three years

ISLAMABAD: The local government commission (LGC) of Islamabad on Thursday directed Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to furnish records of revenue and advertisements that were displayed at Centaurus Mall during the last three years to assess the efforts made in pursuing the matter of recovery in court.

Sources revealed that the order was given by a sub-committee that was constituted in the 4th LGC meeting in the capital. “The sub-committee will also inquire about the alleged misappropriation of funds in the collection of outstanding dues/tax recoveries in lieu for a grant of permission to install Base Transceiver System Towers within MCI limits on public and private property,” they said.

In addition to this, it was also decided that the committee will take information from the MCI pertaining to permission for the rights of display of advertisements in Islamabad on public and private property as per policy in vogue since the MCI’s inception.

Sources said that the subcommittee has also been tasked to investigate about not organising the cattle market auction in 2019 and has directed MCI officials to provide a complete record of legal and illegal towers within MCI limits and on private land.

Importantly, the sub-committee has asked MCI to provide details of officers who remained associated with supervisions with the above stated matters since 2016.