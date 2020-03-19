Karachi police claim arrest of ‘head of RAW’s terror wing’

KARACHI: Police on Thursday claimed they had arrested ‘head of the terror wing of Indian intelligence agency RAW in Karachi, Shahid Ilyas alias ‘Muttahida’ and his two accomplices.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon said in a press conference that police conducted separate raids on a tip-off and arrested the terrorist and his two accomplices for running a terror network linked with RAW in Karachi. Besides making the arrests, the raiding teams also recovered two mortar launchers, nine rocket launchers, rockets, hand grenades and modern weaponry from their possession.

“The accused person is connected with the RAW network to carry out terrorism in Karachi. Shahid Ilyas is associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L). He received money through Hawala Hundi from India, whereas, these people are also involved in distributing money to other terrorists,” the senior police officer claimed.

While making more revelations about the terror network, AIG Memon said that the accused persons were involved in providing intel-based information to a person traced as Mehmood Siddiqui in India.

“These people also forwarded information of those persons to India working against the party [MQM-L] policy. The terror wing had also funded Khalid Shamim in Imran Farooq murder case and also paid money for serial bomb explosions in Karachi including 2009’s Muharram blast.”

“This terror wing of RAW’s Karachi chapter was put under close monitoring which is also used for arms supplies for terror activities. It is a major arrest and we will request the government for the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) as in this case, terror financing is also included.”

The police officer further revealed that all three accused persons are government employees, including one from Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), another from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and third is the worker of Karachi University.

Memon said that more people were also linked with the terror wing as ‘sleeper cells’.