LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took oath as the new chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor House in Lahore and administered by Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, judges of LHC and other prominent personalities also attended the ceremony.