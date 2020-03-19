Ehd-e-Wafa’s cultural impact

On Sunday night, Pakistan’s most favourite drama serial named “Ehd-e- Wafa” had come to an end. It was the project of ISPR, produced by Momina and telecasted on “Hum television”.

The drama was based on four Friends and their lives. All four studied in Lawrence College. After completing their education one became an Army officer, one became a politician. Another one became a famous news anchor and the last one became a Bureaucrat.

As we all know these four professions are the four pillars of any state, so why am I writing about this drama because yesterday’s episode was full of emotions and messages. These four friends gave us some small guidance and those guidance were hit on my heart. The Army officer said “Our brave soldiers always protect their citizens and his homeland no matter what circumstances they are facing. But the one thing they want from their citizens is “Trust” because that trust gives them the strength to fight enemies. The Politician said“ citizens elected a person who they think will solve their problems and that person should never be racist based on religion and conflict of class or any other means. His goal is always to provide facilities for those who believe or trust him. The reporter said,” The responsibility of any media person is that He either shows White or Black never believe in Grey”.

The Bureaucrat told” Civil servants are the essence of any country so believe in hard work and never ever try to make short cut.

I really appreciate Our Army or Hum t.v who produced this kind of drama serial which makes our nation strong and united especially our youth. I hope we will see this kind of work in future.

Shahzaib Shaikh,

Karachi.