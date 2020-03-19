An earnest appeal to media

CoronaVirus is fast spreading in more and more countries of the world. Pakistan also became a victim though some belatedly. Prime Minister Imran Khan and other concerned authorities at the federal and provincial while keeping the people updated about virus figures are also insistently and repeatedly asking the people not to panic and adopt preventive measures being told by the authorities concerned.

It is also a fact that while about two lakhs people have been hit by this virus, a large number of its victims have also recovered after proper treatment and preventive measures.

This is to request the electronic and print media people to ensure that while giving the latest CoronaVirus victims and casualties at the national and internationals,they should give the figures about those who have recovered from virus attack in different countries around the world.

It is good to keep the people updated about CoronaVirus. But merely giving casualties figures creates a negative impact on the viewers and readers whereas the figures those who have recovered from this menace virus will have a positive impact on the people.

May Allah Almighty be merciful and keep the people of Pakistan as well as of other countries safe from this virus and keep on showing His blessings on all of us here and everywhere else, please. Thanks.

M.Z.RIFAT

LAHORE