All PSL 2020 participants tested negative for coronavirus, announces PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that none of the 128 individuals – including Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners who tested for coronavirus on Mar 17 – tested positive for the pandemic.

A press release from the PCB said that the tests were conducted as part of the PCB’s duty of care, following a suspected COVID-19 case in one of the players.

The press release said that 17 tests — conducted on the Multan Sultans on March 16 — also came back negative.

Meanwhile, the remaining 25 foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

Commenting on the matter, PCB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan said: “It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of PSL and the PCB that everyone was tested [for coronavirus].”

“With this in view, PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns,” Khan said, adding that the PCB will continue to put precautionary measures in place for its employees.

“The PCB prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities,” Khan concluded.