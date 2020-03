HANGU: Two policemen embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in the Orakzai area near Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Wednesday night.

According to details, armed miscreants opened fire at a police checkpoint in the Mamuzai area.

Heavy contingents of police and armed forces reached the spot after the incident. They cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the attackers.