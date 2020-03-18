Successful Haj applicants asked to submit refund applications

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked the applicants, who were selected for the government Haj scheme, to submit refund forms if they have changed their plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, APP reported on Wednesday.

According to an official notification, the refund forms can be obtained from www.hajjinfo.org. The forms should be sent to the official address of the ministry’s account officer for refund.

The ministry, then, will issue a Refund Authority Letter (RFA), allowing the applicant to withdraw his deposited money from the relevant bank.

After getting the refund, another application should be submitted to Section Officer (Hajj Policy) requesting permission to allow their blood relative as a substitute to perform Haj through government Haj scheme.

The ministry will issue a letter, showing its consent to substitute the pilgrim.

The substitute will submit their hajj application along with a copy of the passport to the relevant bank branch.

The successful applicant, who does not want to perform Haj, should state the reason for his withdrawal including relevant certificates.

The ministry asserted that substitute must be a blood relative of the successful applicant. The proof of relationship, a copy of the substitute’s passport and national identity card (CNIC) should also be submitted.