Registration for Ehsaas Kafalat program suspended temporarily

ISLAMABAD: The self-registration process for the Ehsaas Kafalat program through the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) in 15 districts of Pakistan has been suspended till April 5 as part of prevention measures regarding coronavirus epidemic, media reports emerged on Wednesday.

However, biometrically-enabled payments will be continued.

According to the Poverty Alleviation Division, the preventive measures have been taken for beneficiaries to ensure their safety, keeping in view the current situation.

The division has advised concerned banks to ensure that sanitizers are available at all payment points during the provision of services.

Before fingerprints verification, the beneficiaries are being guided as how to wash hands with the sanitizers and alcoholic wipes. After the use of the biometric devices, the beneficiaries are guided to rewash their hands with soaps and sanitizers.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar said, “The precautionary decisions have been taken to avoid any risk of contributing to the potential spread of the epidemic. The government strongly believes that the safety and wellness of our people comes first. We are monitoring the situation closely and are following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidance to ensure best practices.”

She said, “We had an easy option to temporarily suspend the Kafalat disbursements, but we preferred to cater to the pressing financial needs of the women beneficiaries by ensuring their health and safety in this situation.”