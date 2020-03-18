Police bust ex-cop led gang involved in kidnapping of Dua Mangi

KARACHI: In major development in Dua Mangi and Bisma kidnapping cases, the police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two suspects from different areas in the country.

Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon said that a five-member kidnappers’ gang led by an ousted police officer was behind the abduction of Dua Mangi and Bisma.

Taking action on the intelligence reports, the police conducted raids in different areas of the country and arrested the two suspects, he added.

The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem and Muzaffar. The additional IG said that the suspects will be produced before the court on Thursday. He maintained that a five-member kidnappers’ gang had kidnapped Bisma and Dua Mangi, adding that an ousted police officer, Agha Manzoor, was their gang leader. Memon said that the gang took the kidnapping idea from movies.

He maintained that the police officer had been dismissed from service over his alleged involvement in criminal activities.

Memon said that they police have identified the flat where the suspects had kept Bisma and Dua Mangi after kidnapping. Police were conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang, he added.

Earlier on March 3, investigation agencies had claimed major success in probes of kidnapping incidents of two girls, Bisma and Dua Mangi in Karachi.

Investigation agencies had traced the gang involved in two kidnapping incidents, sources had said. The agencies had also traced three hideouts of the abductors in the city, according to sources.