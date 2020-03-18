9 more coronavirus cases in Sindh take national tally to 251

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced nine new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 251.

The announcement was made by Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab in a news briefing, With the emergence of fresh cases, the provincial tally now stands at 181.

According to Murtaza, of the total 181 cases, 143 were those of pilgrims returning to Sukkur from the Iran-Pakistan border at Taftan.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as on 18.03.20 at 11 AM: Positive =38

Cured=2

Under treatment =36 Pilgrims Sukkur

Total tests conducted 290

Negative 147

Positive 143 Grand Total 181 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 18, 2020

“38 cases are from the rest of the province,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to government data, four patients, three in Sindh and one in Islamabad, have recovered from the disease.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 8,000 lives in addition to affecting some 200,000 people in over 170 countries.

HOSPITALS TO REMAIN OPEN IN SINDH:

Murtaza also refuted rumors pertaining to a provincewide closure of hospitals, clarifying that hospitals in the province will remain open.

“I refute these rumors. We are just trying to regulate [the healthcare] system. We have to ensure that our doctors, nurses and paramedical staff are not fatigued,” he said.

He reiterated that precaution is the only way to prevent the spread of the disease. “The easiest thing is to quarantine ourselves for 14 days,” he asserted.

ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS OF GOVT ORDERS:

Murtaza said that, if necessary, strict action will be taken to ensure that all restaurants, shopping malls and public parks in the province will remain closed for the next 15 days to contain the potential spread of the virus.

Appreciating the efforts of all those citizens and businesses that have followed the directives issued by the Sindh government, Wahab said: “We are personally monitoring the situation. But I will admit that there is not 100pc compliance.”

He clarified that the orders were not applicable to grocery stores, corner shops and pharmacies.

NO NEW CASE IN PUNJAB:

Meanwhile, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department clarified that there are currently 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province as various media outlets reported conflicting figures.

According to a statement issued by the health department, the virus has been detected in 20 pilgrims, 5 individuals in Lahore, and one in Gujrat.

It added that all the patients are currently in isolation wards, while all possible facilities are being provided to the patients. The statement said that 134 people have been discharged after their test results came back negative.

SENATE SENDS EMPLOYEES AGED 50 ON INDEFINITE LEAVE:

The Senate Secretariat issued an office order detailing precautions to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification:

Employees above 50 or those who have pre-existing conditions such as heart problems or diabetes are exempted from coming to the office.

All secretaries and section officers will work in rotations.

All non-essential employees are exempted from coming to the office.

Office timings will be from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

IMRAN CALLS FOR CALM

“Ghabrana nahin hai (do not panic)”, said Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday, as he sought to calm the panicked populace amid a rapid surge in the positive cases that touched 237 by Wednesday midnight, across the country.

He said that the federal government had decided not to impose a lockdown in the country even though the virus outbreak was expected to spread.

“Get it through your heads, the virus will spread,” the prime minister said, but hastened to add that there was no need to panic as “97 percent of the affectees had recovered from the deadly virus”. He observed that the virus was dangerous for old people since it attacked their already-weakened immune system.

NO LOCKDOWN:

Prime Minister Imran also spoke about the coronavirus situation around the world, saying that the US, Italy and England have reacted differently to the virus. However, he said that Pakistan cannot afford the same response as European countries.

“Our economic situation is very fragile,” he said. “If we close down the country, what will happen to the poor? People will die of hunger here,” he added.

PM Imran said that his government took the difficult decision to prohibit public gatherings and ban events where the public showed up in huge numbers such as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which was postponed for an indefinite period a day earlier.