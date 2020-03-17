PSL on the backburner

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

There are 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan according to the latest update, with two in Punjab (of which Lahore is a part), and the number has been going up with each passing day.The Punjab province is under Section 144, a law that bans all private and public sports activity as well as other public gatherings.

PSL organizers decided on March 13 to change the schedule of the tournament following the premature departure of a number of overseas players and the increased risk in Pakistan, cancelling the four-match playoff stage (March 17 to 22) and introducing two semi-finals (as a double-header) and the final on March 17 and 18. More players have left Pakistan since then.

Team owners and management staff of PSL 2020 accepted the decision. Various international cricketers also decided to withdraw from Pakistan super league before the announcement.

Razi Rehman

Karachi