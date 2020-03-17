Policy of keeping people in the dark

But for how long?

All the evidence that has emerged so far regarding the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan leads to two conclusions. First, the overwhelming number of those who spread the virus comprised Pakistanis returning from Iran. Two, the so-called facility set up at Taftan acted as an incubator. After visiting Taftan in February SAPM for Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had promised that those returning from Iran who eventually turned out to be in thousands, would enter Pakistan “after full health screening.” The promise was not fulfilled. Despite reports in the media exposing the horrific conditions prevailing at the so-called quarantine facility, protests by the inmates and voices raised in the National Assembly by MNAs, the matter was pushed under the rug by the PTI government. Later thousands of coronavirus carriers were let loose into the country with the disastrous consequences that we are witnessing now.

Now that the country faces the outcome of unfulfilled undertakings, we are being assured once more, this time by the Prime Minister himself, that the government’s top priorities are to ensure uninterrupted economic activities and the protection of jobs. The PM has set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to keep a vigil on the country’s economy on a daily basis and devise steps to fulfil his promises.

What one sees after the onslaught of coronavirus in developed countries are deserted airports, empty trains and thinly occupied restaurants. The task assigned to Dr Sheikh and his inter-ministerial subcommittee is therefore no walk in the park. With the economies of the major importers of Pakistan’s goods in turmoil, one does not expect any significant rise in the country’s exports. Most of the investments in months to come were expected from China, which is currently focused on reviving its own economy.

The promises by the PM require unhindered industrial and business activity with transport running, shopping centres opening and government offices working normally and mafias under control so that there is no hoarding or profiteering. One waits to see how the Houdini act is performed by the PM’s team.