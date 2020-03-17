Pakistan’s coronavirus tally jumps to 194 after Punjab reports 6 new cases

— 736 suspected patients quarantined in DG Khan, says Dr Yasmin

— Suspected patient dies in Lahore, minister says can’t confirm until result comes out

— Sindh reports 5 new cases, provincial tally rises to 155

— KP sends govt employees aged 50 or above on 15-day leave

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally rose to 194 on Tuesday after Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid announced six new confirmed cases in the province.

Addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Dr Yasmin announced that the cases were reported from Dera Ghazi Khan where some 736 suspects – all pilgrims who had just returned from Iran through Taftan border – were quarantined a day earlier.

With the announcement of the latest cases in Punjab, the national tally mounted to 194 from 183 a day earlier.

While, according to the official data, no deaths due to coronavirus have been recorded as of yet, a suspected virus patient in Lahore died earlier in the day.

According to Punjab Health Department Secretary Kaiser Sharif, the patient was admitted in the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital on Monday night. He had been tested for coronavirus and his results were expected to be received today afternoon.

When asked, Dr Yasmin, while confirming the man’s death, said that his test results are awaited. She said that this information will be shared with the media when it arrives.

However, unverified tweets are claiming that the patient died because of the non-availability of a ventilator.

SINDH REPORTS FIVE NEW CASES:

Earlier in the day, Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced five new cases in the province, taking the provincial tally to 155.

In a tweet, Murtaza said that so far 119 zaireen (pilgrims) in Sukkur had tested positive while 115 tested negative. In addition to this, 36 tested positive in the province — 34 under treatment and two cured.

Following is the update of #COVIDー19 affected people in Sindh as of 11 AM on 17.03.2020:

Positive =36

Cured=2

Under treatment =34 Zaaireen Sukkur

Total tests conducted 234

Negative 115

Positive 119 Grand Total 155 — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 17, 2020

KP TO QUARANTINE PILGRIMS:

Today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to quarantine pilgrims arriving in Dera Ismail Khan through the Taftan border crossing with Iran.

According to Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Information, some 250 people arriving into DI Khan from the Taftan Border will be quarantined at Gomal Medical College.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar, Wazir announced that groceries and other amenities have already been made available at the quarantine facility on special directives of the chief minister.

The development comes amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures many of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the Taftan crossing.

Wazir also urged citizens to not panic after the province reported 15 cases of coronavirus in a single go a day earlier.

“There is no need to be worried but precautions are very necessary. Avoid going out, stay away from people who have a high temperature and wash your hands,” he said.

Wazir also recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkwa does not have any secondary transmission case yet, all the people who tested positive are people who returned from across the border.

As part of our safety measures, he said, we are considering closing government offices. All government employees aged 50 and above will be given a 15-day paid leave and prisoners’ sentences will be reduced by two months.

“Police training in all training centers across the province have been postponed and police officers have been asked to come back to duty […] schools have also been shut,” he added.

Wazir said the KP government had started interacting with the clerics, it would brief them and bring them on board. He added that he would soon address a joint press conference with these religious leaders and bring forward a plan to tackle the disease.