NADRA halts CNIC renewal process amid coronavirus outbreak

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has stopped the renewal process of national identity cards.

According to a notification, 90,000 people visit NADRA offices daily for the purpose of card renewal, out of which, 50,000 have expired CNICs. Gathering of such a large number of people heightens the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Keeping this in view, NADRA has decided to extend the expiration dates of CNICs expiring between September 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. According to the notification, the new expiration date of these cards will now be July 1, 2020.