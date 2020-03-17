Karachi shutdown 

Unfortunately Karachi and Sindh have been the worst affected areas so far. The SIndh Government has taken a big decision. According to the spokesperson of the sindh government Murtuza Wahab; All restaurants, malls, shopping centers will be closed in Sindh from tomorrow to 15 days.

Additionally he said, section 144 will be imposed at the beach and parks.He further said, ‘ It is clarified that shopping stores and chemists will remain open. Citizens are once again urged to cooperate.’

On the other hand, recently Sindh’s information minister Nasir Shah has strongly denied the rumors that Karachi has been put under lock-down and clarified that the provincial authorities have only announced preventive measures and a rising number of corona cases.

Adding that he said people should remain calm, the provincial government is fully capable of dealing with the problems.

