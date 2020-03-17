Inflation hike 

The increase in inflation has an adverse effect on people’s life. Pakistan’s population is increasing day by day and it difficult for the breadwinner of the family to provide their families with even basic facilities and needs. The poor are getting poorer and the rich are getting richer. People have to sacrifice a lot because of this the majority of people in Pakistan are middle class and it’s difficult for them to fulfil their families desires and needs. Half of the population is deprived of quality education because the fees are so high and not everyone can afford.The Government should look into this matter and do something to control the increasing prices of things.

AREEBA

KARACHI