Handling of Corona

In Karachi Coronavirus is spreading steadfastly , Almost 90% infected people include traveling history from different countries including Iran , Doha , Iraq , London etc . If proper measures had been taken previously and adequate screening had made possible then these cases can be controlled easily.

Sindh government spokesperson is confessing that the federal government has administration of Karachi Airport and are not playing their role respectively.

Still Corona cases are increasing day by day and all of them are travelling to Karachi Airport from different countries. Competent authorities should have to take adequate measures and proper screening with diagnostic tests should be performed at the Airport so that this un-manageable disease should be prevented.

Harum Shujauddin Siddiqui,

Karachi