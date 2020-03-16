President Alvi jets off to China on two-day visit

BEIJING: President Dr Arif Alvi left for Beijing on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Asad Umar and senior officials are also accompanying the president.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, a number of memorandums of understanding (MoU) expected to be signed between the two sides during the visit to enhance bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

This is President Alvi’s first visit to China and is “singularly aimed at conveying strong support and solidarity of Pakistan towards the Chinese government and people while Beijing is resolutely engaged in efforts against the novel coronavirus”, according to the FO press release.

The visit will play an important role in further solidifying the historic bond of trust and mutual support between the two “iron brothers”.

“It will also serve as an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to review bilateral, regional and international issues and to advance the shared goals of promoting peace, prosperity and development in the region and beyond,” the statement read.

“Pakistan and China are closest friends and staunch partners. The two countries are joined together in an ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’. This time-tested friendship is based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests,” it added.

“The leadership of both countries is fully committed to building a closer China-Pakistan community of a shared future in the new era.”