NAB summons Nawaz Sharif in MSR case on March 20

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before it in a case pertaining to the alleged allotment of a piece of land to Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Media Group Mir Shakilur Rehman.

NAB claims that Nawaz — when he was the Punjab chief minister — allotted a 54-kanal plot of land in 1986 to MSR. The former prime minister has been summoned by the anti-graft watchdog at 11:00AM on March 20.

Nawaz is currently in London where he is undergoing treatment for various illnesses. Rehman was arrested by NAB a few days ago when he appeared before the Lahore office of the bureau in relation to the private property case.

According to Rehman, the property in question had been bought from a private party and all the evidence, including legal requirements like duty and taxes, were provided to the anti-graft body.

Rehman had gone on Thursday on a call-up notice for verification of the complaint, but the arrest was made.