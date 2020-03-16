Mayo Hospital under the radar for alleged corruption

–Bidding companies were rejected for minor deviations in instrument sizes despite common knowledge that all instrument manufacturers have a slight difference in sizes

LAHORE: The Mayo Hospital purchase committee, in violation of rules by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), is all set to procure neurosurgery instruments at 15 per cent higher rates under the ADP scheme, Pakistan Today learnt reliably on Monday.

Well established sources in Mayo Hospital informed this scribe that a tender to procure neurosurgery instruments was advertised on December 2, 2019, under the ‘Upgradation of Neuro Surgery Department’ scheme.

The hospital’s management aimed to procure 18 different packages related to neurosurgery instruments through that tender. “In 4 packages (12, 13, 16 and 17), various bidding companies were rejected for having minor deviations in instrument sizes despite the fact that all instrument manufacturers have a slight difference in sizes of instruments i.e. scissor, forceps, needle holders etc.,” sources added.

Interestingly, the committee claimed that rejected bidders did not give it a demonstration whereas the companies had given the demos. Soon afterwards, the procurement committee later a grievance meeting for the bidders without inviting or informing them, a course of action that was planned to oblige a single blue-eyed bidder.

Later, the committee uploaded a document containing the minutes of the meeting on their website which was endorsed by the signatures three officials from Mayo Hospital, including Dr Syed Muhammad Zubair, Professor Dr Ameer Afzal, and the hospital’s additional medical superintendent (P&D).

It may be noted here that the incorrect document was swiftly cleared by not one but three officials who, quite evidently, stamped and signed it without even giving it a glance.

According to the document, a copy of which is available with Pakistan Today, there are errors in decisions of package 12, 13, 16 and 17 that have been repeated four times.

The document shows that the decisions that were given against M/S Coral Medical were copied and pasted for M/S Claris Medical as proven by the fact that Coral Medical’s name has been written where Claris’ name should have been four times.

Sources said that the botched copy and paste job was endorsed by three responsible officials of the hospital and pointed towards the likelihood that the glaringly flawed document was approved on purpose.

Sources also added that later, the financial offer of a single bidder was being considered for purchase even though had their prices were 15 per cent higher than others. “The committee rejected the companies on supposed technical reasons whereas there was no issue, to begin with,” sources said while wondering what fair and unfair competition was.

Sources said that all the top officials, including officials of the purchase committee, are allies who want to oblige a single company to benefit their personal interests and demanded that the health minister, health secretary and provincial health minister take immediate notice of the corruption taking place in Mayo Hospital.

Mayo Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Tahir Khalil, when contacted by this scribe, said that the procurement of neurosurgery instruments was in process but nothing had been received as yet. “The procurement and negations are in process and we will finalise our decision within a day or two. The rates can be higher due to the high price of the dollar; however, if the rates are 15 pc higher then we will try to bring it down to 10 pc”.

He also maintained that other companies were rejected due to technical evaluations.

When asked about the grievance committee’s meeting and the flawed documentation, the MS said that it must be a clerical mistake. “We will definitely re-check the document and correct the mistakes,” he said.