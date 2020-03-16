Don’t panic, coronavirus under control, SAPM says

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said that the government has extended its emergency measures including travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings to the entire country to tackle the coronavirus.

In a media talk, Mirza said that there was no immediate need to lockdown cities in the country as the situation is “still under control”.

He assured the public that the current preventive measures adopted by the health ministry are sufficient to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan, adding, however, that measures would be tightened up if the situation turns more serious.

Under the new emergency measures, all recreational and sporting events are being canceled/postponed while public places like restaurants, parks are ordered to shut until the situation is not stable.

Mirza further advised the public to adopt safety measures as suggested by the health experts to remain safe from the disease.

Mirza urged upon the media to put their share of creating mass scale public awareness against pandemic effects of coro­navirus in the country.

“The government is completely prepared to fight coronavirus and country has made timely and appropriate arrangements that stopped the spread of the virus.”

Mirza said it is not only the responsibility of Health Ministry but every individual is responsible for safety, adding, the government has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign and people should have to follow the guidelines.

The coronavirus affects those people who have less immunity, he added.

The Ministry of Health has deputed its officials at the airports and border crossing points and the screening of the travelers is being carried out through thermal screening, he mentioned.

He further said that foreign flights are restricted to operate only in major cities including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad as aerial operations will remain suspended at other airports.

He said any person who has symptoms of coronavirus should contact at state helpline 1166.

Replying a question, Mirza said that he had emphatically called for an end to the lockdown in occupied Kashmir at the SAARC meeting where the Indian Prime Minister was also present.

“In view of the health emergency it is imperative that all the restrictions in the occupied territory must be lifted immediately, opening up communication and movement would facilitate dissemination of information, allow distribution of medical supplies and enable containment and relief efforts to proceed unimpeded,” he demanded.

Replying to another question, he said different hospitals across Punjab have been equipped with coronavirus testing and prevention kits and suspected cases are being treated thoroughly.